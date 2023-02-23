Samsung Bixby major update: Turn phone calls into text, clone your voice and more

Samsung has recently announced a major update to its virtual assistant, Bixby. The update includes a feature that can turn phone calls into text, as well as the ability to clone your voice. The new features are coming next month to Bixby with a software update.

Turning phone calls into text has long been a dream for many people, especially those who are hard of hearing or have difficulty understanding spoken language. With this new Bixby feature, users can have their phone calls automatically transcribed into text, allowing them to read what the other person is saying in real-time. This feature has the potential to greatly improve communication for those who struggle with hearing or understanding spoken language.

And then, there is the ability to clone your voice. The feature takes a handful of sentences the user speaks aloud, which the assistant can then use to generate sentences with your voice and tone. This feature is limited to Korean language for now.

Bixby is also adding support for custom wake words – it currently defaults to “Hi Bixby”.

An improvement in its ability to play music based on the current scenario, such as a workout will also be seen after the update. On-device AI support is also expanding, as is language support and voice dictation.

