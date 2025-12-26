Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: What’s new to watch this weekend

We have officially entered the last week of 2025, which means the holiday season is in full swing and the countdown to the New Year has begun. This is the perfect time to catch up on all the new OTT releases across platforms, and curate a binge-watching list that will keep you hooked throughout the week. Therefore, here is a list of all new releases, long-awaited finales and fresh premieres to stream online this weekend.

OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2: After a month-long wait, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is officially streaming on Netflix. It will be the last season of the series, marking the end of the supernatural journey that has kept us hooked over the years. Therefore, it's the perfect time to binge-watch seasons around this week.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: If you are looking for a romantic thriller with a Bollywood touch, then Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will be the right film to watch. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, a new duo whose fresh on-screen chemistry will keep you hooked. The film is already streaming online on Zee5.

Cover-Up: It is an American documentary film that centres around investigative journalist Seymour Hersh. From My Lai to Abu Ghraib, the film digs into the life's work of the journalist and how he uncovers government and military secrets. Cover is now streaming online on Netflix for you to watch this weekend.

The Copenhagen Test: Another interesting watch for this weekend is this new science fiction spy thriller starring Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera in leading roles. All eight episodes of the first season are streaming online on Peacock, making it an easy one-sitting watch for those who love to explore the complex world of corporate secrets and cyber-warfare.

Goodbye June: It's a family drama film about four adult siblings and their mother, June, who is hospitalised with a terminal illness. The film explores a mix of heartfelt conversations, humour, and quiet moments of connection, and how the family navigates grief. Goodbye June is now streaming online on Netflix.