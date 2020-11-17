Nikon Z6 II free software update released to fix overexposed photos

Highlights Nikon released a new firmware update for Nikon Z6 II camera model.

The firmware update version 1.01 for Nikon Z6 II contains a single fix.

Nikon latest firmware fixes an issue of overexposure in photos when taken in continuous release mode.

In the year 2020, Nikon updated its Z-series of mirrorless camera line-up. The Japanese company launched three Z-series cameras namely the Nikon Z5, the Nikon Z6 II, and the Nikon Z7 II. Out of these three, Nikon Z6 II received a software update. The Nikon Z6 II firmware update version 1.01 fixes an issue of overexposure in photos.

As Nikon Rumors reported, the new software update for Z6 II contains a single fix. The camera users were seen griping about overexposure in images taken in continuous release modes. When a user clicks a photo using an AF-area mode with human or animal face/eye detection, there is excessive exposure. This is what has been fixed with the new update.

The firmware version for Z6 II camera is available for windows as well as macOS operating system. For windows users, the free firmware supports Microsoft Windows 10 Home, Microsoft Windows 10 Pro, Microsoft Windows 10 Enterprise, Microsoft Windows 8.1, Microsoft Windows 8.1 Pro, and Microsoft Windows 8.1 Enterprise. For macOS users, the firmware version 1.01 is compatible with macOS Catalina version 10.15, macOS Mojave version 10.14, macOS High Sierra version 10.13, and macOS Sierra version 10.12

In order to install the Nikon Z6 II firmware update version 1.01, click here.

Speaking of the Nikon Z6 II camera model, it brings incremental updates over the existing Nikon Z6 camera. The latest Z6 II packs a 24.5-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, Dual EXPEED 6 image processor, 4K/60p video recording capabilities, max burst of 14fps, and dual memory card slots.

The latest Nikon Z6 II is also compatible with the Nikon Webcam Utility software beta. The Webcam Utility software allows your Nikon mirrorless camera or a DSLR to turn into a webcam. Well, this is genuinely helpful in the times of the novel coronavirus pandemic when a lot of people have opted for remote work strategies.

The Nikon Z6 II is up for grabs in India and is selling at a price of Rs 1,64,995. When you pair up the latest Z6 II camera with a 24-70mm lens, the kit is available for Rs 2,09,995.