OnePlus 8T is receiving its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update, key details here

Highlights --OxygenOS 11 Beta update rolled out for OnePlus 8T.

--OxygenOS Beta brings UI, frame rate, Gallery and some other optimisations.

--OnePlus 8T users can manually upgrade by downloading the ROM from the website.

OnePlus 8T was launched back in October 2020, and it shipped with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box, making it the first OnePlus to come with the latest version of Android.

However, on the flip-side, it's one of the few new OnePlus devices that still don't have an active OxygenOS 11 Open Beta programme. OnePlus has begun rolling out the first OxygenOS 11 Beta Build for OnePlus 8T that allows users to test the new features in the build before a stable update is rolled out.

The update brings a host of software optimisations for the status bar UI display, frame rate stability in games, sunny and more, about which we will talk later in the article.

The fact that this is a beta version, users are advised not to proceed with installation without backing up their data. Also, this may contain a few bugs as this isn't a stable update.

To install the update manually, users need to

--Download the ROM upgrade Zip File from the OnePlus Community website.

--Head over to settings > System > System updates > Tap on the top-right icon > Local upgrade > now pick the downloaded ROM file > upgrade.

--Once the update is complete, restart the device.

Below are the key changes that are coming to the OnePlus 8T with the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update:

--System

Optimised the UI display of the status bar

Optimised the stability of the frame rate and improve its experience while playing games

Optimised the Community homepage with more noticeable notification

Updated Android security patch to 2021.02

--Weather

Optimised the animations of sunny and cloudy days for a clearer dynamic display

--Gallery

Optimised the layout of the cloud service in the Gallery for a better operation experience

Through a recent post on the OnePlus community forum, we know that the first OxygenOS 11 Beta update has started rolling out for OnePlus 8T users worldwide, and it is not limited to select users