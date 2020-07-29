Panasonic may introduce Lumix S5 full-frame mirrorless camera soon

Highlights Panasonic Lumix S5 could be an affordable version of the Lumix S1.

Panasonic introduced two full-frame mirrorless cameras -Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R last year in 2019. The Lumix S1 camera with a 24.2-megapixel image sensor aimed at both photo takers and videographers. Whereas, the Lumix S1R camera with a 47.3-megapixel image sensor was designed mainly for professional stills photographers.

Coming to the present, there are leaks and rumours which suggest that Panasonic may soon release a new full-frame mirrorless camera. The new camera will belong to the S-series cameras and will probably be known as Panasonic Lumix S5. As noted by a Japanese news website, Panasonic will introduce Lumix S5 in a short time.

Panasonic Lumix S5 could be an affordable version of the Lumix S1. The camera body of the Lumix S5 could be more compact and lighter in weight in comparison to the Lumix S1 mirrorless camera. We say so because in an interview by DPReview, with the director of Panasonic's Imaging Business Division, Yosuke Yamane revealed that Panasonic wants to target lower-end segment cameras in future.

Yamane said, "We've had a lot of appreciative comments from high-end users. What's hindering us in the lower-end segment is size, weight and price. So we need to understand those obstacles, and we're considering the development of new products in order to penetrate into a wider market." He further added, "In the future, we're going to introduce mid-class, and different ranges of cameras."

Panasonic Lumix S5 could use the L-mount system and despite being smaller-bodied, the Lumix S5 could feature a non-cropped sensor. "Two different [L-mount systems] would be too much for us!" said Yamane. "As of now, we have no plans to enter the APS-C market, because we know that Micro Four Thirds and full-frame can coexist without any cannibalization. If we moved into APS-C, there might be some overlap between Micro Four Thirds and APS-C, and between APS-C and full-frame, so I don't think we'll go in that direction."

Well, there's no further information regarding the Panasonic Lumix S5 camera model. The release of the Lumix S5 is out as hearsay and the company is yet to confirm anything.