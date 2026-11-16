Double display
One smartphone, two screens! Xiaomi is preparing to launch its flagship 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max globally on November 17, with an unusual feature on the back. The Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 2.7-inch secondary AMOLED display, while the Pro Max gets a larger 2.9-inch panel beside its cameras. The rear screen can show notifications and help users take selfies using the main cameras. The phones debuted in China in September, but their international arrival could introduce a surprising twist for buyers.
Camera overload
Two 200MP cameras on a single smartphone? Xiaomi's upcoming 18 Pro series features a Leica-backed camera system with a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. Both models also feature a 50MP front camera in their Chinese versions. The combination promises high-resolution photography and powerful zoom capabilities, while the secondary rear screen can help users frame selfies with the main cameras. But will the phones' camera performance justify their flagship positioning?
Battery downgrade
An 8,500mAh battery in China, but potentially just 7,050mAh globally? Xiaomi's upcoming flagship phones could arrive with smaller batteries outside their home market. According to reports cited by Jagran, the Xiaomi 18 Pro may get a 6,000mAh battery with 90W charging, compared with 7,000mAh and 100W in China. The Pro Max could drop from 8,500mAh to 7,050mAh while retaining 100W charging. These specifications remain unconfirmed for global models, making battery capacity a major detail to watch at the launch.
Snapdragon showdown
Two flagship phones, two powerful processors and a possible India launch! Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, while the Pro Max gets the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. The Chinese models feature 120Hz AMOLED displays measuring 6.4 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, with up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi will unveil the phones globally in Paris on November 17 at 6:30 pm IST. But Indian buyers still face one unanswered question: when will the phones arrive here, and at what price?