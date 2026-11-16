Double display

One smartphone, two screens! Xiaomi is preparing to launch its flagship 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max globally on November 17, with an unusual feature on the back. The Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 2.7-inch secondary AMOLED display, while the Pro Max gets a larger 2.9-inch panel beside its cameras. The rear screen can show notifications and help users take selfies using the main cameras. The phones debuted in China in September, but their international arrival could introduce a surprising twist for buyers.