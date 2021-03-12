PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass release date out

Highlights PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass will begin on April 1.

The new season will arrive after the current Season 22 ends.

PUBG Mobile Lite WP section is locked after a season ends until the start of the next season.

PUBG Mobile Lite is getting a new season soon. The company has announced the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass will kick off on April 1. This will take place only after the ongoing Season 22 Winner Pass ends. The PUBG Mobile Season 22 Winner Pass began at the beginning of March and is set to end on March 30. The next season will bring rewards such as new outfits and skins for weapons that players will be able to collect only after completing missions.

Meant for low-specced smartphones, such as the ones with 1GB RAM, the PUBG Mobile Lite has come across as a good solution for people who do not have budget, mid-end, and high-end phones. PUBG Mobile Lite is a trimmed-down version of PUBG Mobile that has the same gameplay interface but misses out on high-quality graphics along with certain functionalities. And it has been successful, as well, especially in markets where mobile phone penetration is low. PUBG Mobile Lite was also among the popular games in India before it was banned last year.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass is slated to begin on April 1. Before the season commences, the WP section will be locked and no players can access missions and the rewards associated with them. The new season will be rolled out at once to all players who will then need to update the game from Google Play Store or sideload the latest APK file. Remember, playing PUBG Mobile Lite is illegal in India, so it is advised that you do not install the APK on your phone if you reside in India.

For now, PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass rewards are not out but they are more likely to be the same as the ones the Season 22 Winner Pass brought. The current Season 22 Winner Pass has 500 BP, 50 Silver, 2X EXP Card valid for 1 hour, Swashbuckler Boots, Swashbuckler Boots, and 2X BP Card for 1 hour.

How to upgrade to PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass?

To upgrade, you need to tap on the WP (Winner Pass) icon on the top right corner. Here, you will see the Upgrade option, tap on it. Now, you are supposed to choose the variant for yourself. You will need BC to buy these variants and once you are done choosing, tap on OK to confirm the purchase. And that is how you get upgraded to the Winner Pass of the ongoing season.