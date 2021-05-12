PUBG Mobile Sanhok map teased for Battlegrounds Mobile India game

Highlights Krafton has released a new poster for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The location in the poster seems identical to the Sanhok map.

It is unlikely Krafton will retain the names of PUBG Mobile maps.

Battlegrounds Mobile India India release is going to be sooner or later. And ahead of the trailer release that may take place sometime towards the end of this month, Krafton is building the hype around the comeback of PUBG Mobile to India. The latest poster for Battlegrounds Mobile India teases a part of one of the maps from the game and it looks very identical to Sanhok's Ban Tai dock where players find big loots. Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is only a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile, it is likely the maps and other elements will be retained -- although whether their name will remain the same is not clear at the moment.

Krafton teased the map location in a photo with the caption that says, "We've waited for you as long as you have for us! Gather your squads and prepare to rule the battlegrounds!" There is no mention of the map, but ardent PUBG Mobile players are finding it difficult not to compare it with the Sanhok map, which is available on the regular version. The photo shows a level-three helmet dropped off on a cliff while there are a few huts in the area below it beside the sea. But there are no avatars to be seen or any sort of weapon or vehicle to give away more details.

Even though the PUBG Mobile makers may retain the Sanhok map -- and others such as Vikendi, Miramar, Pochinki, and Erangel, their names may be replaced for good. Much like how PUBG Mobile India became Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton may switch to a different naming scheme for maps and other elements in the game, just to avoid comparisons with PUBG Mobile because of last year's ban.

A recent report by IGN India has said that Krafton has probably reached out to content creators in India urging them not to use "PUBG Mobile" anywhere in their content that goes on social media. There is a screenshot available, as well, where Krafton seems to be telling one of the creators that "We are a Korean Game with an Indian version just created for India. We would also suggest to not use PUBGM in your content anymore as it was banned and we don't want it to be banned again. We would recommend using words like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Korean game, Indian version in your game."

Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to be a free-to-play game for just the Indian market, as per Krafton. As such, it is prudent for the company to bring elements that will be more reflective of the game's attachment to the Indian market. This may involve renaming maps after the names of Indian cities.

Right now, there is not much information available about Battlegrounds Mobile India, except for the official announcement that also mentioned pre-registration for the game will open before the wide release. Rumours, however, are pouring in that the launch may take place in June. There is even a crazy fan theory that a recent poster for Battlegrounds Mobile India suggests the launch will coincide with the next solar eclipse. For what it is worth, we are going by what some content creators claim they know because they will be promoting the game.