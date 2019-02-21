PUBG's 'Survive till Dawn' mode: All you need to know

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation recently launched a new gameplay mode called 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' with the PUBG update 0.11.0. The new modes also bring in crossover collaboration between PUBG MOBILE and Resident Evil 2. The 'Survive till Dawn' mode is available for a limited time period and will allow players to kill zombies in the Erangel region. Earlier in the week, PUBG servers were taken down for maintenance and to upload the new update.

The Zombie: Survive till Dawn mode brings several new improvements including weapons, skins and vehicles. The new weapons include a Minigun, a six barrel machine gun and the new flame thrower. Here, the players will encounter multiple types of zombies from the Resident Evil series such as Police, Licker, and G1 as well as other zombies created by the PUBG Mobile team.

Once you start PUBG, you can choose to enter the 'Survive till Dawn mode' to start playing. As Survive till Dawn turns from day to dusk and into night time, the zombies become more aggressive and will pose a significant challenge for PUBG Mobile players. During the day players can defeat the zombies from long range and conduct farming. Dusk preps the players for fighting as zombies become more dangerous and visibility drops. Night time sees the zombies become enraged and players will have limited player vs player (PvP) engagements due to very low visibility. The legendary Resident Evil 2 characters G (Stage 1) and Tyrant will also appear through random spawning during night time. Also, players can win Leon and Claire skin sets, and Ada and Marvin in-game customs in-game, which are all popular characters in Resident Evil 2.

As the game progresses, the zombie wave will keeps getting stronger. Throughout the game PUBG Mobile gamers will meet different kind of zombies. There are cop zombies, fat zombies, zombies who can spit acid and others which swing at you until you are knocked out and die.

PUBG's Zombie mode keeps the gamer on his toes in order to survive the night of terror. However, once the zombies catch up, running away is the only option.

Also Read: Bug in your WhatsApp: iPhone users face security risk thanks to Face ID, Touch ID glitch

Also Read: Get ready for PUBG Mobile's zombie mode; here're the details