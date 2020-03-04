Realme 6 touted as Realme 5 Pro successor, Realme 6 Pro to be fresh model

Highlights Realme 6 will be the new 'Pro' in the family.

Realme 6 Pro will be a new product line altogether.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will be launched in March 5.

Realme 6 series will be launched in India on Thursday, March 5. Due to the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in India, the brand cancelled its on-ground event but will still go ahead with the launch via a live stream. The Realme 6 series will comprise two phones initially the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro as per the tradition that began with the Realme 3 series. The Pro' models of the Realme number series have always been about a mix of some might specifications with a unique design that has so far worked for the company's portfolio. Realme is now looking to shuffle this hierarchy a bit with Realme 6.

According to an explainer tweet by Realme India CMO Francis Wang, the Realme 6 will officially be the successor to the Realme 5 Pro while the Realme 6 Pro will be a new top-tier phone in the brand's smartphone family. From the pricing perspective, realme 6 is not a successor of realme 5. Our product portfolio has been redefined. #realme6 is our new pro, Wang wrote in his tweet. This means that the Realme 6 is the new Pro' onwards while the Realme 6 Pro could be positioned at a different segment now, which may not be related to any of the previous Pro' models.

While the rejig seems crucial for the phone line-ups, it also affects the pricing of the Realme phones. Wang added, Hope this clarifies price part - which alludes to higher pricing of the Realme 6. Had the clarification not been issued, the Realme 6 would have been speculated to be priced on the lines of Realme 5. This also means that the Realme 6 Pro will not enter a new price segment, which may not be like the Realme 5 Pro's price somewhere in the upper mid-range segment maybe.

We are not sure what the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are going to be priced at. The official details will be ousted at the launch event on Thursday, March 5. The Realme 6 series launch event will also see the debut of the company's first wearable, the Realme Band. Separately, Realme is giving away the Realme Band free to the people who had purchased tickets for the Realme 6 series launch event, which now stands cancelled. Realme had invited its fans to the event was selling tickets for Rs 599 per head that will entitle the buyer with benefits such as gift coupons and free refreshments.