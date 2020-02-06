Realme C3 with MediaTek G70 SoC goes official in India: From price to specs to features; check details

Highlights Realme C3 is the latest entry-level smartphone from the company.

Realme C3 has some interesting features, including reverse charging.

Its sale in India starts February 14 in India.

Realme on Thursday introduced a new entrant to its affordable C series of smartphones. Called the Realme C3, the smartphone bets big on its features and specifications that seem impressive, at least on paper. There is a 5000mAh battery, a 6.52-inch display, and dual cameras the back of the smartphone, which make it a stout contender in the budget segment of India.

Realme C3 is the sequel to last year's Realme C2, which sold like hotcakes, as per the company claims, citing data from Counterpoint Research. With Realme C3, the company is hoping to shake up the entry-level market again. Here is everything to know about the freshly launched Realme C3 in a nutshell.

Realme C3: Specifications

Display: The Realme C3 has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) MiniDrop display, which essentially means a display with a water drop-style notch at the top. The screen-to-body ratio of the Realme C3 is 89.8 per cent. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Chipset: Realme C3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek G70 processor clocked at up to 2.0GHz.

RAM: There are two RAM options on the Realme C3 - 3GB and 4GB. Realme C2, its predecessor, on the other hand, came with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

Storage: For storage, the Realme C3 has 32GB and 64GB memory options with support for expandability of up to 256GB.

Rear cameras: There are two rear cameras on the Realme C3. There is a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor as the main camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor as the secondary camera.

Front camera: Realme C3 has a 5-megapixel front camera that is housed inside the notch on the display.

Battery: The Realme C3 has a massive 5000mAh battery, which is also its selling point. The battery supports 10W charging.

Operating System: The Realme C3 runs Realme UI that is based on Android 10.

Realme C3: Features

Realme C3 is a budget smartphone that packs many features that will entice the entry-level buyers. It has a radial design at the back, which is based on the company's 'Sunrise' theme. The device does not look like a budget device going by the looks of it. The 'MiniDrop' display measures 6.52-inch in size and has an HD+ resolution. There is a feature called 'latency optimisation' available on the display to give better refresh rates.

Moreover, the device comes with camera features such as Chroma Boost, HDR, Portrait mode, and AI Beauty mode to enhance the photographs. For gaming, the Realme C3 has a dedicated mode to deliver better performance while managing the device's resources optimally.

The 5000mAh battery on the Realme C3 also supports reverse charging via a MicroUSB cable.

Realme C3: Price

The Realme C3 comes in two RAM and storage variants - the 3GB/32GB model costs Rs 6,999 while the 4GB/64GB version is priced at Rs 7,999. The smartphone comes in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour options. It will go on sale starting February 14 at 12 noon via Flipkart and realme.com. For offline buyers, Realme will bring the smartphone soon to stores across the country.