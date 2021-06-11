Realme working on new 5G phone that looks like Oppo Reno 5

Highlights Realme is making a phone that looks like the Oppo Reno 5 series.

This Realme phone has three cameras on the back and probably an OLED display.

The Realme phone may arrive soon in China.

Realme's phones keep coming between short intervals. And that is why we get to see new Realme phones cropping up on certification websites every now and then. A new Realme phone has now visited the TENAA platform along with some key specifications and its look, which is very similar to the Oppo Reno 5. The Reno 5 series arrived last month in China with three phones that look all the same. And so does this Realme phone, which is not official yet.

According to the listing on China's TENAA platform, the Realme phone bears the model number RMX3366 but it looks all too familiar. That is because of its resemblance with the Oppo Reno 5. There are three round-shaped camera modules on the back stacked vertically. The entire camera module, including the LED flash, is housed on a rectangular island that sticks out a bit from the back panel. The build quality is not known, but it does seem like polycarbonate with a matte finish.

The Realme RMX3366 is listed as having a 6.55-inch OLED display with curved edges on both sides. The display also seems to carry a punch-hole for the selfie camera, the graphic resolution of which is not clear right now. The phone has three cameras on the back, but even their specifications are not known. The phone has a volume rocker on the left and a power button on the right. There is no physical fingerprint sensor visible on the phone, which means we are looking at an in-display fingerprint sensor on the OLED panel. The Realme phone will have a 2200mAh dual-cell battery on the inside, which means a capacity of around 4500mAh. Fast charging capabilities on this battery are also not known.

This Realme phone will come with Android 11 software, but, obviously, with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. Now, the bigger question here is what processor this phone will use. Some recent reports suggested this Realme phone will be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor or the Snapdragon 870 processor. Now, considering the Realme phone looks like one of the Reno 5 series, the latter makes sense. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Realme will definitely tease the launch of this phone and then we will learn more about the RMX3366. Meanwhile, Realme is holding a global launch event for GT 5G on June 15.