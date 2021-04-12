Redmi gaming smartphone likely to launch this month, may feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Highlights Redmi gaming smartphone will have MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The new smartphone is likely to launch this month.

Xiaomi looking to target gamers on tight budget.

Xiaomi may soon launch a gaming-specific smartphone. The company has been focusing on the budget segment with its Redmi branding and is looking to launch the new phone under the same-brand. This means that it could be a phone for gamers running on a tight budget. The Chinese smartphone maker is believed to be working on phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC chipset. The smartphone will compete against Realme GT Neo which comes with the same chipset.

An earlier leak had suggested that the Redmi gaming phone with the said chipset will have model number M2104K10C. It also reveals that the smartphone will go official later this month. The launch date hasn't been revealed yet.

Interestingly, Xiaomi's spin off Poco has been focusing on performance driven smartphones, especially in India. Most Poco smartphones launched recently target gaming enthusiasts but in the mid-range segment. The Poco X3 Pro is currently the most affordable smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipset.

Coming back to the Redmi gaming smartphone, it has already cleared China's TENAA and 3C certification platforms. As per the certification listings, the smartphone is codenamed Ares and comes with quad-camera system. It is expected to feature a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel main lens. It is likely to feature a 90Hz LCD screen and a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

The smartphone is expected to be launched in India as well. It was spotted on IMEI database. However, the listing suggested that the phone can be launched under Poco branding as well.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is gearing up for its big launch later this month when it will introduce the Mi 11 series in India. The line-up is confirmed to have at least three smartphones in India Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. Two of these three smartphones are likely to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It is the most powerful chipset for Android smartphones right now.

The Mi 11 Ultra was launched in China and Europe last month while the Mi 11 series is expected to be re-branded Redmi K40 line-up for the Indian market. All three smartphones will be launched during an online only event on April 23.