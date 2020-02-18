Redmi Note 8 Pro now cheaper as Xiaomi cuts price permanently: Should you still buy it?

Highlights The Redmi Note 8 Pro has received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 on all variants.

The Note 8 Pro now starts at Rs 13,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM.

The Note 8 Pro goes up against the Realme X2 and Poco X2.

Xiaomi defines the sub-Rs 20,000 segment with the Redmi Note series phones and late last year, it upped the game with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Not only the phone had a better build and bigger display, but Xiaomi went ahead with a very powerful chipset that was designed for gaming. The phone sold like hotcakes as expected and after a few months since the launch, Xiaomi has now cut its price permanently.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has got a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 across all the variants. You can now get the base variant for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 14,999. Do note that the phone comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage as standard. The other variant with 128GB storage is going for sale at Rs 15,999 whereas the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will now sell for Rs 17,999. Buyers can also avail an additional exchange discount of Rs 1,000 on the middle variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

With Rs 1,000 less, the Redmi Note 8 Pro now becomes an even better deal. But should you buy it now, given that for slightly more, you can get phones with bigger screens, better cameras and faster charging systems?

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Why you should choose it over others

-The Redmi Note 8 Pro may have better-equipped rivals but it still offers better value. At Rs 13,999, there's no other smartphone that offers the same level of specifications. You get 6GB RAM and a Helio G90T chip, both which make a killer combo for gamers on a budget.

-The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a premium glass build that most of its rivals don't offer. It also comes in beautiful gradient colours, making it one of the best looking phones in its class.

-Xiaomi offers its biggest display on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. You get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that has thin bezels and a very slim chin. Whether gaming or binge-watching on YouTube, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is a great way to do those.

-The MediaTek Helio G90T chipset scores much higher on benchmarks than the Snapdragon 730G that many of its rivals have to offer. This is a chip meant for gaming but on a daily basis, the Note 8 Pro remains fast, despite running on a heavy MIUI 11 skin.

-If you love taking photos, the Note 8 Pro will impress with a 64-megapixel main camera along with its 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. You also get a 2-megapixel macro camera if you want to go closer to the subject. Xiaomi has tuned the cameras in a way to extract maximum performance from these.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Why you should look elsewhere

-The large display on the Note 8 Pro is nice but Realme X2 at similar price offers an AMOLED display whereas the Poco X2 offers a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Note 8 Pro's display doesn't fare better in comparison.

-The Redmi Note 8 Pro is behind schedule on software updates. You will get timely MIUI updates but the Android updates take their own time to come.

-The Poco X2 at Rs 15,999 offers a lot more phone for not a lot of money. You get a 120Hz display, a 27W fast charging on a 4500mAh battery and a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera.