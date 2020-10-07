Samsung One UI 3 with Android 11 available as beta, some phones may get update this year

Highlights Samsung is rolling out One UI 3 as beta to some of its phones.

The update is only available to Korean users at the moment.

The update brings a number of new features with itself.

Samsung has announced the public beta of OneUI 3.0 based on Android 11 shortly after starting the developer beta program for the software. However, it is only available to a limited number of users for now, with only the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 FE getting support for it now.

For now, reports suggest the update is only rolling out to interested users in South Korea, with users in other regions still not getting it. While there is no confirmation, the public beta could also be made available for the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The update, for now, can be sideloaded by interested users that want to try the latest Android 11 based One UI 3.0 on their supported Samsung phones. Eligible users can sign up for the beta update by heading over to the "Sign Up for One UI Beta Program" section in the Samsung Members app. With the One UI 3.0, Samsung is making several enhancements that are separate from the new features of Android 11.

In terms of the features, the update will bring major improvement in the widgets for the lock screen and always-on display. There will also be the addition of more categories to the Dynamic lock screen feature. Apart from these, there will be a number of other features too. However, there is no guarantee that they will be found in a publicly released version of the software. To find out this though we'll have to wait for a few more weeks at least for the rollout of the update in India.

To remind our readers, Android 11 was released by Google a few weeks ago and since then has slowly started to make way on phones across the board. Android 11 brings a number of new features including Bubbles. This feature helps users in multi-tasking. Bubbles float over the apps that you are using and if you get an important message you will not have to leave your app to respond to the message. You can simply tap on the bubble and reply there.

Another interesting feature that Android 11 brings with itself is the built-in screen recorder. This lets users capture and share with their friends whatever they are watching or doing on their phones. Users will be able to record whatever you wish to without needing an extra app for screen recording.