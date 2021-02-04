Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens launched in India for Rs 1,64,990

Highlights Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens falls under the company's G Master full-frame lens series.

Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens comes with an ability to capture smooth bokehs.

Earlier launched in the States, Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens is now available in India.

Sony launched a new FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens three weeks ago in the United States. The lens, which is a part of company's G Master lens series, is now available in India for Rs 1,64,990. The lens is said to be Sony's 39th full-frame optic which supports the E-mount camera systems.

The new Sony lens weighs around 524grams, which makes it lightweight in comparison to other lenses such as Zeiss FE 35mm F1.4 lens featuring the same focal length. The company emphasises on the compact form factor of the Sony lens.

"At Sony, we are opening up a new world of possibilities and fill it with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. The FE 35mm F1.4 GM perfectly captures the moments that deserve to be cherished forever," said Mukesh Srivastava, Digital Imaging Head at Sony India. "With superb resolution and intelligent focus technology in a small, lightweight design, this is an indispensable lens that does not compromise on picture quality."

Going by the technical specifications, the lens is made of 14 elements in 10 groups. It consists of two XA (extreme aspherical) elements to maintain resolution throughout the image, a single ED glass element, and Nano AR Coating II. Sony states that when the FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens is paired with an E-mount camera body, the lens can deliver high-quality autofocus. Its AF capabilities can be "perfect for a wide range of uses such as shooting landscapes, portraits and street photography, for both stills and video."

Coming to the signature characteristic of Sony's G Master lens lineup, the FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens can also produce beautiful bokehs. A good bokeh photo can separate foreground from background neatly. And that is exactly what the lens is capable of doing. As Sony puts it, "The FE 35mm F1.4 GM delivers an almost circular aperture thanks to its 11-blade construction, a rare level of quality for a compact lens. Spherical aberration control at both the design and the manufacturing stages contributes to beautiful bokeh."

Other features include an aperture ring with switchable click stops and a customizable focus hold button (that is, a focus mode switch) for easy operation. The focus hold button can be assigned to several other functions via menu.

The FE 35mm F1.4 GM boasts dust and moisture resistant design as well as a fluorine front element coating which repels water, oil, and other contaminants. The lens is available for Rs 1,64,990 across all Sony centers in India starting today, that is, February 4, 2021.