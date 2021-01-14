Sony launches FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens for E-mount camera systems

Highlights Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens is the newest addition to company's G Master full-frame lens series.

Sony has a dedicated line of G Master lenses for professionals. The company has just launched a new Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens. The lens is the company's 39th full-frame optic which supports the E-mount camera systems. So far, camera users were utilising the FE Zeiss 35mm F1.4 lens. But Sony's new lens which boasts the same focal length comes with improvements. The FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens is smaller in size and lightweight when compared with the mentioned Zeiss lens. However, the Zeiss will still be available in the market.

Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens weighs around 524grams. The lens is made of 14 elements in 10 groups. It consists of two XA (extreme aspherical) elements to maintain resolution throughout the image, a single ED glass element, and Nano AR Coating II.

Coming to the signature characteristic of Sony's G Master lens lineup, the FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens can also produce beautiful bokehs. A good bokeh photo can separate foreground from background neatly. And that is exactly what the lens is capable of doing. As Sony puts it, "The FE 35mm F1.4 GM delivers an almost circular aperture thanks to its 11-blade construction a rare level of quality for a compact lens. Spherical aberration control at both the design and the manufacturing stages contributes to beautiful bokeh."

Sony states that when the FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens is paired with an E-mount camera body, the lens can deliver high-quality autofocus. Its AF capabilities can be "perfect for a wide range of uses such as shooting landscapes, portraits and street photography, for both stills and video." What is actually responsible for such precise AF and tracking is two of Sony's XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors. Some algorithms which are developed specifically for the XD Linear Motors minimize vibration and noise for faster and smooth AF performance.

Other features include an aperture ring, a customizable focus hold button and a focus mode switch that all support easy operation. The focus hold button can be assigned to several other functions via menu.

The FE 35mm F1.4 GM comes with weather-proof design. The lens will be available in February for $1400 in the United States. The price and availability of SonyFE 35mm F1.4 GM lens in India is not known.