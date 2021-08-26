A new govt website gives list of all SIM cards issued to one Aadhaar number, conditions apply

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently launched the portal called TAFCOP which is short for The Telecom Analytics for Fraud management and Consumer Protection to help users find if someone is using a SIM card issued against their Aadhaar card without their knowledge. The portal provides facilities to users by intimating subscribers about the number of connections they have. It also informs them if they have more than nine multiple connections in their name by SMS. Consumers can visit the portal and report the numbers that are no longer used by them or are required. The telecom service providers will then block or deactivate the numbers.

Subscribers can take necessary action through the website if they have more than nine multiple connections or connections which have not been registered by them in their name. After putting in a request, users can check the status by logging in with their number and entering the "Ticket ID Ref No" in the "Request Status" box.

Once users open the TAFCOP website, they are required to enter their mobile number and verify it with a one time password (OTP). The portal then shows them the list of mobile numbers registered on their IDs. in case users find numbers registered on the portal that are not in their name, they can submit a report on their website. If they want to retain those numbers, they need not take any action.

Once users have submitted a report, the department will send them an SMS through which they will get to know about the number of mobile connections working in their names.

Consumers will also be provided ticket IDs with which they can track the progress of the action. The telecom department launched the portal back in April "in view of increasing incidents of unauthorised use of one's details by others for taking mobile SIM cards and misusing them for illegal or unlawful purposes.

As of now, the portal notes that the facility is available only to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh consumers. However, we were able to track the numbers against one SIM card in Maharashtra and Karnataka as well, so it could be possible that the service has started extending to other circles as well.

"The website has been developed to help subscribers check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary actions for regularising their additional mobile connections if any," TAFCOP's website mentions on it's About page.