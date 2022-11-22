After firing around 5000 employees, Twitter boss Elon Musk plans to hire engineers from India

Elon Musk has fired thousands of Twitter employees in the last few weeks. In fact, it is said that Musk has cut down headcount from 7000 to nearly 2700 since he took over as the only board member at Twitter. After multiple rounds of layoffs, the billionaire now says there will be no more layoffs at the company. In fact, Twitter's human resource team is hiring for engineering and sales roles.

In a recent meeting with employees, Musk said that "significant portions of the technology stack need to be rebuilt from scratch" and at one point he said it would be a good idea to "somewhat decentralize[] things" by setting up engineering teams in Japan, India, Indonesia, and Brazil.

During the recent layoffs, Musk cut nearly 90 per cent of the workforce. It is said that out of some 200 employees, only around 20 odd people are remaining and haven't lost their job. Musk has seemingly fired the entire communications, marketing, and partner relations teams working out of India. In addition, even some from engineering teams in the country were impacted by the layoffs. One of the recent reports from Bloomberg revealed that almost 70 per cent of India-based engineering staff were fired overnight.

While Musk is looking to hire engineers from India to help build Twitter 2.0, he hasn't yet specified the kinds of engineering or sales roles the company was hiring for. The microblogging site doesn't have any openings listed on its official website yet. "In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority," Musk told employees during the latest meeting.

Since Musk's acquisition, thousands of Twitter employees have been laid off. Starting with former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde, and followed by 50 per cent of the workforce around the world, including India. Later, Musk laid off nearly 4000 contract workers, and then, in the latest round of layoffs this week the sales team was impacted.

After multiple rounds of layoffs, it seems Musk no longer wants anyone else to leave the firm and get started with building Twitter 2.0. Musk recently said that he is working day in and out with Twitter employees and expects everyone to be ready for a "hardcore" work culture.

