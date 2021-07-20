After PUBG and Shein, TikTok could return to India as TickTock

Shortly a year after its ban in India, the popular short video app TikTok could re-enter the country as TickTock, as per a new trademark application filed by ByteDance. Tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter noted that TikTok's parent company ByteDance has filed a trademark for TickTock with Controller General of Patents, Designs and TradeMarks earlier this month. The trademark application has been filed on July 6 as per the post and the description of the service reads, "hosting multimedia entertainment content, hosting of multimedia and interactive applications."

There is no official word from the company as of yet. However, an online report cited a ByteDance source who said that the company is keen to resume operations in India after the introduction of new IT rules. Since TikTok's ban, many tech companies like Instagram, Youtube and Snapchat have released their own short video platforms in form of Reels, Shorts, and Spotlight.

Earlier this month, South Korean developer Krafton launched BattleGrounds Mobile India, the rebranded India-specific version of PUBG Mobile, which was also banned last year as part of the Chinese app ban. Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations on Google Play for Android hit 40 million, with 20 million taking part in the game's early access launch. Battlegrounds Mobile India went live for pre-registration on Google Play Store on May 18. Krafton has however reiterated that the company has severed tied with China-based Tencent for Battleground's return in India. If TikTok were to return to the country, it will have to find a way around the security concerns for which it was banned last year.



Shein, an e-commerce platform with its headquarters in China, which was banned by the Indian government in June last year is also making its way back to the country, however not as a full-fledged app. It will be a part of Amazon during the Prime Day sale that's going to take place later this month. The Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 is scheduled to take place over July 26 and July 27, kicking off on July 26 at midnight. After getting banned in India, the Chinese apps were removed from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in India.

Despite its ban in India, TikTok remains popular worldwide. It has recently been downloaded more than three billion times around the world. According to new Sensor Tower data, TikTok is the fifth non-game app to ever surpass the three billion install mark. The only other apps to have reach more than three billion downloads since January 2014 are Facebook and its WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.