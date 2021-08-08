AirPods 3 launch soon: Design, features, expected India price, and all that we know so far

Apple's latest wireless earbuds, AirPods 3 are rumored to be launched alongside the new iPhone 13, new Macs with M1X or M2 chips as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 next month in September.

The AirPods (2nd Gen) were initially launched in March 2019, compared to the original AirPods, AirPods 2 added hands-free Siri commands, improved audio and voice quality, faster device switching, lower latency, a significantly longer battery life, and Qi wireless charging. The overall design and form factor of AirPods has stayed the same since their original release in December 2016, so a visual redesign is long overdue for the AirPods.

Here is all that we can expect from Apple's next-generation AirPods.

Design

The most substantial difference between AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 will be the design. As multiple leaks, reports, and supply chain rumours have suggested, Apple's AirPods 3 will look a lot like the AirPods Pro but without the elongated stem. This new look will be ergonomically designed to provide a universal fit, it could help those who have problems with the original AirPods design falling off of their ears.

Features and Specifications

— AirPods 3 will come with a new version of the H1 chip, allowing for improved connectivity and longer battery life. Speaker hardware will likely remain the same compared to AirPods 2, but it could be improved with Spatial Audio support. However, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes from AirPods Pro are unlikely to feature in the AirPods 3.

— We can expect battery improvements, as well as better microphones. With the AirPods Pro beta firmware, Apple is testing a new Conversation Boost feature, which could also be introduced in the new Airpods 3.

— Although Apple discontinued the original AirPods when the second-generation AirPods were released, it is unlikely that will happen when the company introduces the third generation of wireless earbuds. As Apple is introducing a new form-factor, it means some of the users would still prefer wireless earbuds with the original design. As it did back in the day with its enormous iPod line, Apple is likely to introduce several new AirPods over the years, without one replacing the other.

Price

While the AirPods 2 is currently available for Rs. 14,900 for the wired charging case and Rs. 18,900 for the wireless charging case, there has not been any substantial leak regarding the price of AirPods 3, but it is likely to be priced in the same range. It is possible that Apple could ditch the non-wireless charging option altogether and make wireless charging a default feature, however, there is no hard evidence of that happening yet.

Launch date

Apple has already had two events in the spring and summer of 2021, and a range of devices and software updates have rolled out. It is all but confirmed that the new AirPods 3 wireless earbuds will be present at Apple's fall hardware event that is currently expected to fall on September 14 or 21. AirPods 3 should then go on sale within a week or two after the event, making them a prime target for the festive shopping season that begins in October.

iPhone 13 will arguably be the biggest news from the Apple camp in the fall event. Several reports suggest that the iPhone 13 lineup could be the same as iPhone 12 with four models. It is speculated that the LiDAR scanner could make way to all the four models along with the Sensor-Shift Stabilization feature for super stable images in every type of light condition.

Apple Watch 7 is also expected to be showcased at the event. A redesign is likely considering Apple has stuck to almost the same aesthetic design for the Apple Watch. There is no information of any kind about a new SE variant. Additionally, the Apple Watch 7 is likely to come with a new health feature, which reportedly could include a sensor to monitor blood glucose. It would run the new WatchOS 8 unveiled at the WWDC earlier this year.