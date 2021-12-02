Airtel and Jio reduce Disney+ Hotstar benefit to one prepaid plan with 28 days validity, check all details

Earlier this year in September, Disney+ Hotstar announced new offers affecting the telecom plans that came with its benefit. The plans that came with the new Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit were hiked by nearly Rs 100. Telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced their prepaid plan tariff hikes in late November. The Disney+ Hotstar benefit, until now came with at least three prepaid plans that gave 3GB daily data benefit. However, telecom operators including Airtel and Jio have reduced the Disney+ Hotstar benefit to only one plan. The telcos did not separately announce the move but the change has been reflected on each of their websites.

Vodafone Idea is the only telco that has not updated its website as of now and is offering Disney+ Hostar benefit with four of its prepaid plans. The new prepaid plans include Rs 501 that offer unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, 3GB data per day, 56 days validity, and one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription free. The second plan was the Vi Rs 701 plan that also offers similar benefits to the Rs 501 plan. However, this one offers 3GB of data per day. The third new plan with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is the Rs 901 prepaid Vi plan that offers 84 days validity, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 3GB daily data.

Vi also launched an annual Rs 2595 plan that offers 365 days validity and 1.5GB daily data along with other benefits like unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. All the new Vi prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile one-year subscription also offer Binge All Night, which means unlimited data access between midnight to 6 am.

Earlier, Airtel had announced three recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Plans priced at Rs 499 with 28 days validity, Rs 699 with 56 days validity and Rs 2798 which was an annual plan came with the benefit. While the Rs 499 plan gave 3GB daily data, the Rs 699 and Rs 2798 plans gave 2GB daily data. The plans also came with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel has made changes to its prepaid plans that gave Disney+ Hotstar benefits. Now, it gives Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit with only its Rs 599 prepaid plan. This plan now gives access to 3GB daily data for 28 days and offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio, too, had noted that it would give Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit with three of its prepaid plans but the telco is now seemingly giving the streaming benefit with its Rs 601 prepaid plan. Previously, Jio's Disney+ Hotstar benefit started at Rs 499 and offered 3GB per day data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. In addition, this plan includes one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Jio also launched a Rs 666 prepaid plan that offers 2GB per day data with 56 days validity and other similar benefits like Rs 499.

Furthermore, Jio also launched an Rs 888 prepaid recharge plan that offers 2GB daily data with 84 days validity while other benefits remain the same as Rs 666. Lastly, Jio also launched an annual plan worth Rs 2599 which offers 2GB daily data benefit along with other unlimited benefits and one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Now, the only prepaid plan that gives Disney+ Hotstar benefits with Jio's prepaid plan is the Rs 601 prepaid plan. It offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days. It comes with an additional 6GB of data and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar.





