Airtel Black all-in-one offers multiple services under one bill, plans start at Rs 998

Airtel on Friday launched Airtel Black, an industry-first all-in-one solution for homes. Airtel Black allows users to combine fiber, DTH and mobile services under one bill. It also allows users to customise plans as per their requirements. Airtel has made four plans live as of now and notes that customers can customise plans according to their needs.

The plans range from Rs 998 and go up to Rs 2099. The various combinations of the plans include DTH+ Mobile, Fibre+Mobile and All in One plans. The plans can be accessed through the Airtel app by following the given steps or by visiting https://www.airtel.in/airtel-black.

Airtel notes that users can opt for any two services from fiber, DTH and mobile plans. The fiber plans start at Rs 499 and give speed up to 1Gbps and unlimited data, along with a landline connection. The DTH plan starts at Rs 153 and comes with a one-time discount of Rs 465 on the first recharge. It also comes with a free HD box and an Airtel Xstream Box at no extra cost. The mobile plans start from Rs 499 and offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also offers up to 210 GB data with data rollover benefits.

As of now, Airtel has listed out four Airtel Black plans. However, the telco notes that users can get access to two or more plans as per their requirement, and will get 30 days free on the new service which is added. They are all exclusive of GST:

DTH+Mobile Rs 998 plan: This plan gives two mobile connections and 1 DTH connection.

DTH+Mobile Rs 1349 plan: This plan gives three mobile connections and 1 DTH connection.

Fibre+Mobile Rs 1598 plan: This plan gives two mobile connections and 1 fibre connection.

All in One Rs 2099 plan: This plan gives access to 3 mobile connections, 1 fibre connection and 1 DTH connection.

-- To get Airtel Black services, Download the Airtel Thank app and get an Airtel Black plan or make your own plan by bundling your existing services.

-- Visit the Airtel store near you and our teams will help you get on to Airtel Black.

-- Give a missed call on 8826655555 and an Airtel executive will reach out to you to upgrade you to Airtel Black.



