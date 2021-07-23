Airtel family postpaid plans now begin at Rs 999, check similar plans from Jio and Vi

Airtel on Thursday discontinued its most basic postpaid plan priced at Rs 749. The telco now offers two individual postpaid plans and two family postpaid plans. Airtel will now give increased benefits with postpaid plans. Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan gives three connections -- 1 regular plus two add-on connections. It also gives 210GB data which is bifurcated into 150 + 30 +30 along with access to unlimited calls with identical streaming benefits as stated above and unlimited calls. Another family plan from Airtel will be priced at Rs 1599, it will give unlimited data and two connections -- one regular and one family add-on connection. The plans give a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with a subscription to Airtel XStream.

Compared with other telcos, Airtel has seemingly hiked its tariffs for regular postpaid plans. It has also introduced postpaid plans for corporate users starting at Rs 299.

Jio gives family postpaid plans starting from Rs 599. This plan offers 100 GB data after which customers are charged Rs 10 per GB. This plan brings a rollover data of 200 GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and SMS benefits with complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan brings one additional family plan SIM card. The plan gives a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP with access to Jio apps. The Rs 799 plan gives similar benefits with 150GB data and two additional SIM cards for family members.

Jio's Rs 999 postpaid plan gives 200 GB data after which customers are charged Rs 10 per GB. This plan brings a rollover data of 500 GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and SMS benefits with complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan brings three additional family plan SIM cards. The Rs 1499 gives 300GB data.

Coming to Vi's family postpaid plans, the family postpaid offers start from Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1348. These plans offer 80GB data, 120GB data, 200GB data, and unlimited data and give up to five connections. Streaming benefits of this plan include a 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee5 Premium and a subscription to Vi movies and TV. For users who cannot access this plan can opt for a Rs 1099 postpaid plan that gives unlimited data and subscription to Netflix but for a single connection.

Government telco BSNL also offers a postpaid plan at Rs 999 that gives 75GB of high-speed data with data rollover allowed up to 225GB. After the data limit is reached, users will be charged Rs 10.24 per GB. This postpaid plan offers 100 SMS per day including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network. The plan brings 3 family connections with unlimited voice calling, 75GB of data, and 100 SMS per day with each separate family connection. The unlimited voice calling facility comes with a limit of 250 minutes per day after which the customer will be charged at base plan tariffs.



