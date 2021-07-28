Airtel, Jio and Vi 3GB and 4GB prepaid plans under Rs 500 with streaming benefits

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans under Rs 500 that serve as all-round plans. These plans offer generous amounts of data, SMS as well as calling benefits. Most of these plans give 28 days validity, so if you are looking for monthly benefits with 3GB or 4GB data for remote work or streaming benefits, then you can go for the following plans. Vodafone Idea or Vi's double data plans offer 4GB daily data. Airtel gives free data coupons to users getting recharges from the Thanks App.

Airtel, Jio, Vi 3GB or 4GB daily data prepaid plans under Rs 500:

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition and Airtel Xstream Premium in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan comes with 3GB data per day and unlimited domestic calls and 100 SMS. The plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This is a double data plan. With this prepaid plan, Vi gives 4GB daily data. This plan also gives Truly Unlimited Local and National Calls to all Networks and 100 Local and National SMS per Day. The validity of this pack is 28 days. The pan also comes with weekend rollover data benefits, which means, leftover data from Monday to Friday can be used on the weekends. The plan gives access to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan: This is considered as one of the best-prepaid plans under Rs 500 as this plan gives 3GB data per day with 28-days validity and an annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan comes with 100 SMS per day and additional benefits with a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition included in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB data for 28 days that comes down to 3GB data per day with additional 6GB data. The plan gives unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network at no additional cost. This plan gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB data with 28 days validity which means 3GB data per day with an additional 6GB. This plan comes with unlimited calls and 100SMS per day. This plan also gives 1 year's access to ZEE5 Premium and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This is a double data plan. With this prepaid plan, Vi gives 4GB daily data. This plan also gives Truly Unlimited Local and National Calls to all Networks and 100 Local and National SMS per Day. The validity of this pack is 56 days. The pan also comes with weekend rollover data benefits, which means, leftover data from Monday to Friday can be used on the weekends. The plan gives access to Vi Movies and TV.



