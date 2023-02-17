Airtel Rs 149 plan offers free access to SonyLIV, 14 other OTT platforms, and more benefits

Airtel offers a range of prepaid recharge plans with an added OTT bundle. These plans start at Rs 399 and club more benefits to offer a good deal to users. However, the pricing of these OTT bundle packs can still be expensive for some users who are looking for no specific OTT channels but just an entertainment pack. And to cater requirements of these users, Airtel has a special plan which offers access to more than 15 OTT channels.

Priced at Rs 149, this Airtel prepaid plan offers free premium subscription to Airtel Xstreme app which include free access to multiple OTT channels including Sony Liv, LionsgatePlay, Hoichoi and more. So for users who want OTT benefits but don't want to spend much, they can buy the Rs 149 plan. But there's a catch. This plan is not a recharge plan but a data-add on pack. So users can only recharge with this plan if they have an active recharge pack.

Let's take a detailed look at all the offerings under Airtel Rs 149 data add-on pack with OTT benefits.

Airtel Rs 149 data plan details

Airtel offers 1GB data with validity same as the exciting pack. The additional benefits include Airtel Xstream premium for 30 days. The pack include access to more than 15 OTT including SonyLIV, Eros Now, ShemarooME, Hoichoi, Ultra, LionsgatePlay, Epicon, ManoramaMax, Dollywood Play, Divo, Klikk, Namaflix, HungamaPlay, Docubay, SocialSwag, ShortsTV, Chaupal, Kanccha Lannka and Raj Digital TV.

Meanwhile, Airtel has one more data add-on pack with similar pricing which offers more data and access to Airtel Xtream. The plan is priced at Rs 148 and offers a 28 days free subscription to Airtel Xtream. Let's take a detailed look at this plan.

Airtel Rs 148 data plan details

This prepaid data add on plan offers 15GB extra data with validity same as the exciting plan. As for additional benefits the plan includes free subscription to Xtream app for 28 days but users can select only 1 channel from the offerings. So among all the 15 channels, this plan will give free access to only one OTT app.

While Rs 149 plan offers more OTT channels, Rs 148 offer more data. So Airtel is offering both the choice for users to select from according to their needs.

As for a prepaid recharge plan under Rs 150, the telecom operator does have a budget pack priced at Rs 155.

Airtel Rs 155 prepaid plan details

With 24 days validity, this plan offers 1GB total data with unlimited calling and 300 SMS. The additional benefits include free access to Hello tunes and Wynk music.

