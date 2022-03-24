Airtel Xstream Box India price reduced to Rs 2,000, subscribers now get free Amazon Prime

If you have been planning to buy the Airtel Xstream Box, now is the time to do so. The Airtel Xstream Box price has now been reduced by Rs 499. The device, which was previously priced at Rs 2499, will now sell for Rs 2000. The new price is only applicable to customers who are getting a new Airtel Digital TV connection with the Xtream box.

Apart from the reduced price, the Airtel Stream Box also offers free subscriptions to popular OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. To refresh your memory, the Airtel Xstream Box was launched way back in 2019 at a price of Rs 3999. It was launched alongside the Xstream Stick, which also carried the same price tag.

The Airtel website reflects the new price of the Airtel Xstream Box. It shows that the price has been reduced to Rs 2000 from Rs 3000. If you are wondering what an Airtel Xstream Box is, it is a new age DTH television box that turns your idiot box into a smart TV. It has functions in the same way as the Amazon Fire devices. The Xstream Box lets you watch online content via various OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, etc. - on your big TV screen.

The Airtel Xstream Box runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based Android TV OS. Users can access over 5000 apps through the Google Play Store. The streaming apps can also be installed along with the usual DTH functionality. You will require a WiFi connection or a mobile hotspot to connect to the Internet. The video streaming quality of the Xstream Box also depends on the Internet speed.

So, for Rs 2000, you will get an Airtel Xstream Set-Top Box, the outdoor unit (dish antenna, wire), the remote, delivery, and installation. Along with the usual, Airtel also offers a free subscription to linear TV channels at the same cost, the validity of which is as per the offer available to you. With every Airtel Xstream Box, you also get a free three-month subscription to the content on the Airtel Xstream app, which is pre-integrated with the Airtel Xstream Box.

As per a report by DTH-focussed site DreamDTH, the offer is only valid for new Airtel Xstream buyers. It is speculated to be a limited-time offer, so if you wish to order your Airtel Xstream Box, you can do it from the official Airtel website. You will not only get the box at a discounted rate but also get a free one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, three months of Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Eros Now, Hungama, and other apps.