Airtel Xstream Fiber monthly plans offer unlimited calling, OTT bundle, and more

Are you looking for a monthly broadband plan with more than 150Mbps high internet speed and OTT benefits? Well, you can then check out some of the monthly plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber. The telecom operator is offering select plans with at least 200Mbps speed and OTT channels.

These plans are aimed at those who want uninterrupted internet speed on various devices, smooth game play, streaming and some of the OTT benefits. We have mentioned some of the plans below that offer free access to OTT platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and others. Let's take a detailed look at the available plans.

Airtel Xstream monthly plans offering 200Mbps speed and more

-- Rs 999 broadband plan: It offers up to 200Mbps speed. The plan ships with unlimited calling benefits and OTT subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime. It even includes Airtel Thanks benefits such as Xtream Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24|7, cashback on FASTag and Wink Premium.

-- Rs 1,099 broadband plan: With this, people get 200Mbps speed with unlimited calling and internet, apart from additional TV benefits. Airtel Thanks benefits include free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24|7, cashback on FASTag and Wink Premium.

-- Rs 1,498 broadband plan: This plan is ideal for the professionals. It offers 300Mbps speed internet with unlimited calling. The plan also includes Airtel Thanks benefits like free subscription to Netflix Basic, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24|7, cashback on FASTag and Wink Premium.

-- Rs 1,599 broadband plan: This plan is curated for professionals and binge watchers. With this plan, one gets 300Mbps speed internet with unlimited calling, apart from additional TV benefits. Airtel Thanks include free subscription to Netflix Basic, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xtream Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24|7, cashback on FASTag and Wink Premium.

- Rs 3,999 broadband plan: It is for people who want everything in a package. The plan is gives up to 1Gbps speed, unlimited calling and Airtel Thanks benefits. These include free subscription to Netflix Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xtream Premium, VIP service, subscription to Apollo 24|7, cashback on FASTag and Wink Premium.