Airtel XStream Fibre launches Secure Internet service for Rs 99, check details

Airtel XStream Fiber on Tuesday launched Secure Internet to help customers block malware, high-risk websites and apps. The online service will thus prevent cyber threats by leveraging Airtel's network security apparatus for all devices connected to the Airtel XStream Fiber through the 'WiFi'.The company notes that 'Secure Internet' will offer multiple security modes for varying customer needs from remote working to online classes. The Child Safe and Study Modes will allow customers to block websites and applications with unwanted, adult or graphic content not suitable for children thereby protecting them from online threats to a particularly vulnerable section of society.

Airtel Internet Secure will be available for all Airtel XStream Fiber customers at a monthly subscription of Rs 99 and comes with a 30 days complimentary trial of the service after which it will be billed. The service can be easily activated or deactivated through the Airtel Thanks app.

India saw a 300 per cent spike in cyber-attacks during 2020 as per data compiled by CERT-In. Around 59 per cent of Indian adults have been a victim of cybercrime in the past 12 months, according to the sixth annual Norton Cyber Safety Insights report. To solve these large emerging challenges for its customers, Airtel notes that its Secure Internet service will offer multiple security modes for varying customer needs, from remote working to online classes.



Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: "We, at Airtel, are obsessed with making digital experiences for our customers better and safer through innovation. Work and children's studies have all gone online with the pandemic. Along with the speed and reliability of broadband, security is now a key requirement for customers. Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making the internet safer for our customers."



Earlier this month the telecom company launched Airtel Black services aimed at fulfilling all-in-one home solutions for users including broadband, DTH and mobile. Airtel notes that users can opt for any two services from fiber, DTH and mobile plans. The fiber plans start at Rs 499 and give speed up to 1Gbps and unlimited data, along with a landline connection. The DTH plan starts at Rs 153 and comes with a one-time discount of Rs 465 on the first recharge. It also comes with a free HD box and an Airtel Xstream Box at no extra cost.

The mobile plans start from Rs 499 and offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also offers up to 210 GB data with data rollover benefits. As of now, Airtel has listed out four Airtel Black plans. However, the telco notes that users can get access to two or more plans as per their requirement, and will get 30 days free on the new service which is added.



