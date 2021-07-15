Airtel XStream vs JioFiber vs BSNL Bharat Fiber vs Excitel Rs 999 broadband plans

Government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently extended its promotional broadband plans until October 2021. The plan offers a Rs 999 broadband plan that gives up to 200 Mbps speed. Other internet service providers including Airtel XStream, JioFiber, Excitel and Tata Sky broadband also give broadband plans at Rs 999 with varying benefits. Some broadband plans give higher speeds of data with lesser streaming benefits, while some give more streaming benefits and lesser speed. Almost all broadband plans are giving "unlimited data", which is 3300GB or 3.3 TB data with varying speeds ranging between 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps. The benefits of these plans are as follows.

Airtel XStream Rs 999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps. It gives access to streaming apps like Zee5, Amazon Prime, VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel XStream apps. It also gives access to Wynk Music at no additional cost.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: JioFIber Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds at up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar. BSNL is the only telco that gives a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with its broadband plans. Users must, however, note that this plan will be available for another two days as BSNL extended the availability of promotional broadband plans for 90 days till July 2021.

Excitel Rs 999 broadband plan: Excitel gives a broadband plan priced at Rs 999 that gives 300 Mbps speed for a month's validity. Excitel recently started giving streaming benefits if users subscribe to its 300Mbps broadband plan with 3 months validity. For three months' validity, Excitel gives 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 1695, Rs 1914 and Rs 2256 respectively.

TataSky 100 Mbps broadband plan: This broadband plan from Tata Sky offers 100 Mbps data and unlimited calling and is priced at Rs 950 for a month. The same plan gives a subscription for 3 months, 6 months and 12 months respectively for Rs 2700, Rs 4500 and Rs 8400 which comes down to Rs 900, Rs 750 and Rs 700 a month.