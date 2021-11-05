AirtelXStream vs JioFiber vs BSNL broadband plans give streaming benefits under Rs 2000, check all offers

Airtel XStream, JioFiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber offer broadband plans that give streaming benefits. The entry-level plans give access to ISP-owned streaming apps. The plans can be accessed for remote work or for streaming and gaming purposes. Jio and BSNL offer entry-level broadband plans starting from Rs 399 that give 30 Mbps speed. Airtel XStream's broadband plans start at Rs 499 which gives unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed and other additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy. The Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra.

BSNL has also launched a broadband plan called the Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium priced at Rs 949 which gives 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles. These FTTH broadband plans come with access to OTT benefits like Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, VooT Select and Yupp TV Live. BSNL has a broadband plan at Rs 999 called the Fibre Premium broadband plan which offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar. BSNL Rs 1499 broadband plan offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar.



Airtel Entertainment broadband plan at Rs 999 offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps. It gives access to streaming apps like Zee5, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar's Super subscription, and Airtel XStream apps. It also gives access to Wynk Music at no additional cost. Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra. Airtel XStream Ultra-broadband plan at Rs 1499 offers unlimited internet with speed up to 300 Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls with the same streaming benefits.



The JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds at up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000. JioFiber Rs 1499 broadband plan is a top-tier broadband plan that gives truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at up to 300 Mbps. Along with providing unlimited voice calling, it also offers a free subscription to 15 OTT apps at no extra cost. These include streaming benefits from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5 among others.