Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here are top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

The festive season is on, and so is the Amazon Great Indian Festival. As always, the sale has brought some really exciting smartphone deals. These deals are spread across all segments, so do not worry if you're on a tight budget. Smartphones like Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 50A, Tecno Spark 7T and more are selling at discounted prices. Plus, there are additional bank offers to help you avail these devices lowest at the lowest possible pricing. Provided below is the list of top smartphone deals to look out for under Rs 10,000. So, keep reading to find the discounted prices and other details of these smartphones.

Redmi 9 Prime

The Redmi 9 Prime selling at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 is a great option to consider. The device features a 6.53-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Helio G80 chipset and paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary shooter. The Redmi 9 Prime is powered by a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia C01 Plus

The Nokia C01 Plus is the cheapest device on this list. It is priced at Rs 5999, but you can get an additional discount of Rs 350 via a coupon, which means that you can avail the Nokia C01 Plus for Rs 5650. The smartphone sports a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A clocked at 1.6GHz. The chipset is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. In terms of cameras, the device gets a 5-megapixel front and rear shooter.

Redmi 9 Power

The Redmi 9 Power with a price drop is now selling for Rs 10,499. But with bank discounts, you can avail of it for less than Rs 10,000. Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch IPS LCD panel. It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset clocked at 2GHz. The device ships in multiple configurations, with the top model getting up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Redmi 9 power has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. A big 6000mAh battery with 18W charging powers this device.

Tecno Spark 7T

Tecno Spark 7T is an affordable offering from the brand. The device usually sells for Rs 9,499, but the sale brought its price down to Rs 8,499. Tecno Spark 7T gets a 6.52 inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Helio G35 chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. The smartphone receives up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 6000mAH battery.

Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A is one of the most popular entry-level smartphones. It usually sells for Rs 6999, but as part of the sale, it is being offered at Rs 6,799. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel. An octa-core Helio G25 SoC powers this device which is further paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32 of onboard storage. Redmi 9A sports a 13-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. Moreover, the device ships with a 5000mAh with 10W charging support.