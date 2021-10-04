Amazon Great Indian Festival: New Apple Mac mini with M1 chip available at its lowest price

The Great Indian Festival sale, which is currently live on Amazon India, is proving to be a treat for Apple fans. Other than the discounts on iPhones, the sale is now offering a substantial discount on the price of the Apple Mac mini. The base version of the small desktop computer by Apple is retailing for a price of Rs 57,990.

The base Apple Mac mini comes with an Apple M1 chipset, along with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The original price of the particular Apple Mac mini model is Rs 64,900, as listed on Amazon without the discount, as well as the official Apple website.

Even the step-up model, one that comes with 512GB SSD, sees an upfront discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. With a non-discounted rate of Rs 84,900, the Mac mini 512GB is available for Rs 75,990 under sale. The new prices mean that Amazon offers an upfront discount of around Rs 7,000 on the base model and Rs 9,000 on the 512GB option.

There are other savings to be made on the purchase of the Mac mini during the sale. For instance, those applying for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get an instant cashback of Rs 600 on the purchase. Other bank offers with cashback and instant discounts, particularly on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, are also applicable.

Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options or Rs 50 back by using Amazon Pay Later as a payment option. The Mac mini comes with a free Hungama Play subscription of up to 1 year, worth Rs 799, under the sale. Those using a GST invoice can save up to 28 per cent on the Apple desktop computer for a business purchase.

Technical specifications of the Apple Mac mini include the M1 chipset and the two memory options as mentioned above. As for the CPU, the M1 chip comes with an 8core CPU, an 8core GPU and a 16core Neural Engine. The desktop computer features two Thunderbolt to USB-4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0, WiFi 6 and Gigabit Ethernet.

So those looking for a desktop computer, particularly from the house of Apple, the ongoing deal might be the right time to get your hands on one.