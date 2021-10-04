scorecardresearch
Amazon Great Indian Festival: New Apple Mac mini with M1 chip available at its lowest price

Amazon has put up an attractive deal on the Apple Mac mini during its ongoing Great Indian Festival sale. Coupled with bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and more deals, this might be the right time to get the Mac mini if you have plans to buy one.

Story highlights
  • Mac mini base variant is retailing with a discount of around Rs 7,000.
  • The step-up model with 512GB sees a discount of about Rs 9,000.
  • There are other deals on the purchase of these products under Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

