Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Rs 45,000 is a deal you should probably skip, here is why

Amazon is offering great deals on smartphones during its ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, complete with upfront discounts, bank offers and even exchange offers and cashback. However, it should be noted that some of these deals apply to old smartphones and people should be wary of buying those without consideration.

Case in point, the ongoing discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. The year-old smartphone by Samsung currently retails for Rs 44,999 under the Amazon sale. This is a price cut of around Rs 25,000 in the price of the smartphone within a year. While the deal might seem attractive to some, it should be noted why a smartphone would lose so much of its value in just over a year.

The most apparent reason for this monumental discount is the outdated specs of the device. It still runs on the Android 10 out-of-the-box and though it gets the Android updates for now, the rollout of Android 12 would already mark the second major OS update for the device. This means it will not be up-to-date with new Android versions in many years to come.

What's more, even Samsung has killed the appeal of the Note 20 by borrowing all its features for the Galaxy S-series, which obviously retails at a much higher price point. As could have been guessed, it now plans to kill the Note series, with no launch scheduled for the moniker this year.

So instead of going for outdated smartphones wrapped in attractive discount packages, buyers can look at options such as the OnePlus 9, which retails for around the same price point. The OnePlus 9 is a much more recent smartphone with very capable performance assets and knowing OnePlus for its timely updates, it is sure to get stable Android updates for a long time from now. As an example, OnePlus has already come out with the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Considering the OnePlus 9 is retailing for Rs 46,999 under the Amazon sale right now, the price of the smartphone is just right to make it an attractive deal for buyers. To further sweeten it are several bank offers, exchange offers as well as cashback options. So make sure to have a look at this and similar deals thoroughly before spending your money on outdated phones like the Galaxy Note 20.