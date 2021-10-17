Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers computer accessories you can grab

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is here and the e-commerce giant is offering great deals and steep discounts across categories including smartphones, electronics, laptops, speakers, smartwatches, fitness trackers, and various computer accessories. So if you are looking for a new keyboard or mouse or a pen drive, now might be the best time to buy one.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale kicked off from October 3, starting a day early for Prime members. In this article, we round up for you some of the top deals around computer accessories you can find as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

HP USB Wireless/Cordless Spill Resistant Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The HP USB Wireless/Cordless Spill Resistant Keyboard and Mouse Combo are currently available for Rs. 1,199, down from its original price of Rs. 1,999. It is a full-sized wireless keyboard with a number pad. It is compatible with Windows XP and above. It has a streamlined mobile design, simplified functions, dedicated hotkeys which provide immediate access to Windows features. The HP USB Wireless/Cordless Spill Resistant Keyboard and Mouse Combo are both lightweight and portable weighing only 445g. It does not require any drivers to be installed. You can simply plug in the USB component and start working.

Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 Multimedia USB Keyboard

The Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 Multimedia USB Keyboard can be bought for Rs. 249, down from its earlier price of Rs. 399. It boasts a superior build quality with UV coated keys and has a dedicated rupee symbol key too. The UV coating helps extend the keyboard's life. The modular design of this 114 keys full keyboard makes it possible to customise the keyboard according to your preference. The wireless keyboard is compatible with all operating systems and simply requires plugging in the USB driver. The Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 Multimedia USB Keyboard is extremely lightweight weighing only 458g.

Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse

The Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse is available for Rs. 645 down from its original price of Rs. 795. It is a wireless Bluetooth mouse by Logitech that provides a range of up to 10 meters. It comes with universal compatibility meaning it can be used with Windows, Mac, or Linux operating systems. The wireless mouse bears a modern and elegant design with 12 months of battery life. The advanced optical tracking features enable ultra-precise moves on almost any surface. The USB wireless receiver is so small it can stay in a USB port which makes it easy to move around with your laptop and less chance of it being lost. The Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse has an easy setup that requires the user to simply plug the receiver into the USB port. There are no hassles of installing any software or drivers. At just 68g this wireless mouse is lightweight and can be carried around with ease.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type C Flash Drive

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type C Flash Drive is currently available for Rs. 2,549 for the 256GB variant, down from its original price of Rs. 5,700. It has an all-metal finish that offers an aesthetically superior look and design. The high-quality metal housing protects connectors from dust and erosion. It also features a keyring hole for you to take your drive on the go. Moreover, this USB flash drive offers both Type-C as well as Type-A connection options. The Type-C drive allows you to directly connect the USB to your smartphone and transfer files to and from the phone. Whereas the Type-A drive allows you to connect the USB with computers and televisions. It comes with the SanDisk Memory Zone app that you can turn on to automatically back up your photos. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe is equipped with a USB 3.1 drive that allows a lightning-fast data transfer speed of up to 150MB per second. It can copy gigabytes of files in mere seconds. The 40g USB flash drive is ultra-light and portable. It is available in a wide range of storage options ranging from 32GB to 1TB.