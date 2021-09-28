Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers on Bluetooth speakers

Bluetooth speakers are a must-have accessory for any music lover. These speakers come in multiple sizes to fit your utility. In case you were looking to purchase a Bluetooth speaker, it would be just the right time. The upcoming Amazon will offer up to 70 per cent discount on speakers. So to help you make the right purchase decision, we have listed the top offers on Bluetooth speakers.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 will fulfil both your outing and house party needs. It can get quite loud while keeping the distortion level in check. Also, you will enjoy the bass output on this speaker. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is IP67 rated, so you don't have to worry about taking it to a pool party or a shower. Another interesting feature is that it can float over water. UE Boom 3 has a claimed battery life of 15 hours. The Bluetooth speaker was originally launched for Rs 15,995 but is now selling for Rs 10,995.

Sony SRS XB 13

The Sony SRS XB 13 recently replaced the SRS XB 12, which has served as a great Bluetooth speaker for many. It is a compact speaker that can easily fit into a small backpack or your jacket. The tiny speaker has good sound output. Like the UE Boom 3, it also gets IP67 dust/water resistance. Sony claims up to 16hrs of battery life on SRS XB 13. The Bluetooth speaker is teased to be available at a lower price during the sale. So keep an eye on this deal.

JBL Flip 4

The JBL Flip 4 is one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers, all thanks to its excellent sound output. It is powered by a 16W driver unit which is enough to get a small party going. The Bluetooth speaker gets a 3000mAh battery which can run up to 12hrs. It is IPX5 rated and supports multiple device connectivity. The JBL Flip 4 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 7,799, making it another good deal to consider.

Boat Stone 1400 mini

The Boat Stone 1400 mini currently selling at Rs 3499 will also see a price cut. It is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with an 18W driver unit. The Boat Stone 1400 mini ships with a 2000mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 6hrs. It is strongly built and is IPX5 certified. The Bluetooth speaker has a decent sound output with a good amount of bass. The only downside is that it is pretty heavy at 1.22kgs.