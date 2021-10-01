Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers on truly wireless earphones under Rs 3000

Amazon Great Indian Festival is all set to kickstart on October 3. Amazon had said that the sale would include 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil and many others. Apart from the new launches, Amazon will offer scores of deals and discounts across categories including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, home appliances and more.

Amazon is also offering special deals and discounts on earphones, TWS earbuds. So if you are planning to buy TWS earbuds, you should do it when the Amazon sale goes live. So here is our list of TWS earbuds under Rs 3000 available on Amazon.

Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in-Ear TWS Earphones

The Realme Buds Q2 is the cheapest earbuds to come with active noise cancellation. The earbuds are being sold for Rs 1999 on Amazon. The earbuds are equipped with a 10mm Bass Boost Driver & Large Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragm along with a Bass Boost+ algorithm that delivers powerful bass and a crystal clear stereo sound. In terms of battery, the company claims that the earbuds offer a battery life of 28 hours. It also supports fast charging that gives up to 3 hours of battery life with just 10 min of charging time. It can be purchased in blue or white colours.

boAt Airdopes 621 TWS Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 621 TWS Earbuds can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 1999. However, in order to get it for Rs 1999, you can pre-book the device by paying Rs 1 and the rest of the amount when the sale goes live. The earbuds come with mammoth battery. The company claims that it can go on for 150 hours on a single charge. That is because its charging case houses a massive 2600mAh battery under its hood. There is a battery indicator as well on the case that will show you the percentage of your device's battery.

Noise Air Buds+

Noise Air Buds+ TWS earbuds is being sold on Amazon for Rs 1599. The earbuds feature the same design as the Apple AirPods Pro. The Air Buds+ come with fast charging technology which means that you can charge the device only for 8 mins and that would give you a playtime of 80 mins. On a single charge, the device offers you a playtime of 4 hours. a total of up to 20 hours with the charging case. It is IPX4 water-resistant which means you can wear it during your workout session.

boAt Airdopes 121 earbuds

The Boat Airdopes 121v2 is being sold on Amazon for Rs 1299. The earbuds feature a pebble-shaped design and the best bit about the earbuds is that it comes with a battery percentage display on the box. So you will get to know when to refill the juice when you run out of it.



