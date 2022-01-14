Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Top deals on OnePlus 9R 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G you shouldn't miss

Amazon is back this year's first mega sale called the Great Republic Day sale. The sale would go live on January 17 and would be live until January 20. The Prime members can access the sale a day early on January 16. Amazon will provide a host of deals on categories including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty essentials, Home & kitchen, Large Appliances, TVs, Daily Essentials and more. Buyers can get bank offers and exchange offers on selected products.

Apart from regular deals on products, Amazon will offer bank discounts to buyers during the sale. Buyers can save more by getting a 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay, ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards. The buyers can get up to Rs 16,000 on exchange.

Here are some of the handpicked deals on smartphones that you totally shouldn't miss if you are planning to buy a smartphone from Amazon.

-- The OnePlus 9R 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at RS 39,999 on Amazon. However, during the sale, the buyers would get a flat discount of Rs 3000. Additionally, buyers will get a Rs 3000 instant discount if they make the payment using a Kotak Mahindra credit card. Buyers can get up to Rs 14,000 in exchange for their old device. The OnePlus 9R is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G coupled with 8GB of RAM. It features a quad-rear camera setup which includes a 48 MP main camera, 16 MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera, 5 MP Macro camera and a 2 MP Monochrome camera. The device also comes with a 16 MP front camera.

--Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, which is priced at Rs 26,999, will be available at Rs 21,999 during the sale. The discount is inclusive of bank offers. Additionally, buyers will get up to Rs 15,000 in exchange for their old phone.

-- OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is priced at Rs 24,999, will be available at a discount of Rs 21,999. The discounted price is inclusive of bank offers. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs 14,950 in exchange for their old phone.

-- The discount is not only available on expensive phones. It is also available on budget phones. The Redmi 9A Sport, which is priced at Rs 6999, will be available for Rs 6299 during the sale.