Amazon launches Echo Show 10, Echo Show 5 in India, price starts at Rs 6999

Amazon has finally unveiled the two new smart devices in India— the new Echo Show 10 and the Echo Show 5. The new smart display and speaker is by far the most expensive devices launched by Amazon in India. The company calls the Echo Show 10, the most advanced Echo ever. It comes with an impressive 10.1-inch HD display, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, premium sound. The device also comes with an intelligent motion feature that moves the display to face the user. Amazon seemed to have upped its game with the new Echo devices that are loaded with new and exciting features.

Talking about new Echo Show devices, Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, said, "With the introduction of the new Echo Show devices we have redefined the customer experience. Echo Show 10's intelligent motion capability makes any place in the room the perfect location to enjoy visuals on the HD display combined with an enhanced audio experience. Indian customers have shared positive feedback about Alexa interactions on their existing Echo Show devices that combine voice, display, and touch. We can't wait to see how they make the most out of the large brilliant display of the new Echo Show 10 as well as the upgraded Echo Show 5 to enhance entertainment, home security, productivity and more."

Amazon Echo Show 10, Echo Show 5: Price and availability

The new Amazon Echo Show 10 has been launched in India at Rs. 24,999. The device has been priced higher in India than in the US, where it sells for $250 (roughly Rs. 18,600). The Echo Show 10 will be available in a single black colour.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs 8,999, but it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999. The smart device comes in three colour variants including Black, White, and Blue. The devices are available for purchase on Amazon India website.

Amazon Echo Show 10, Echo Show 5: Specifications

Amazon Echo Show is a smart display that comes with an integrated smart speaker. The company says that the new Echo Show 10 has been upgraded in every way. The device features 10.1-inch with a resolution of 1280x800-pixels, an adaptive HD display that rotates when you interact with the smart display. This is one of the major highlights of the Echo Show 10. Along with the display, its dual, front-firing tweeters and powerful woofer also adapt to your space. Users can stream songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music.

The smart display comes with a 13-megapixel front camera which lets users video call their friends, family. With the advancements in technology, you will no longer have to worry about being out of frame because its camera moves with you and the new 13-megapixel, wide-angle camera pans and zooms to keep you at the centre of the frame. The device is powered by Alexa, which lets users access all visual and audio-based features.

The Echo Show 5 on the other hand features a 5.5-inch display. It comes with an upgraded HD camera which makes it easier for video calls. There is a new Drop-in feature that lets users open an instant conversation between their devices or with their Alexa contacts.