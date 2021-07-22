Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Get Echo Dot 3 at no additional cost with OnePlus U Series TV

Amazon Prime Day sale is also set to go live on July 26. The two-day sale would provide deals and discounts across categories such as Consumer Electronics, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more to the Prime members. This would be Amazon's fifth Prime Day sale in India. Every year, the e-commerce giant holds this sale to attract new Prime subscribers and reward the existing ones. The sale would be live until July 27.

Amazon will be offering scores of deals on smartphones including the mid-range ones, the budget smartphones and even the flagship devices. Although the company has not revealed the exact deals, it has teased the list of smartphones that would be available at discounted rates. Amazon has revealed the deals and offers on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, Alexa built-in and smart home devices as well as the newly-launched Amazon Echo Show 10 and the Amazon Cube.

Here are some of the deals on Echo speakers and other smart home devices

— You can buy the Echo Dot 3 at only Rs 999 with the AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TVs (50/55 inches) which comes with Dolby Vision, Fire TV OS, and built-in Alexa experience. Fire TV integration lets you enjoy Alexa skills including music streaming, games, smart home controls, and much more.

— You can get the Echo Dot 3 for just Rs 1499 with select Smart TVs and ACs during Prime Day. You can control your AC, Smart TVs and other home devices using your Echo Dot 3.

— You can also get the Echo Dot 3 for free with OnePlus U Series TV (50/55/65 inches) with 4K Ultra HD vision during Prime Day sale.

— Amazon is offering 55 per cent off on Fire TV stick bundled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv, and Voot Select.

— Buyers can also get up to 50 per cent off on Fire TV Edition smart LED TVs across different price categories during Prime Day

— Kindle readers can get up to Rs 4000 off on Kindle devices during the Prime Day sale. You can get discounts on Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis.

However, to get access to all the above-mentioned deals, you will have to first buy Prime membership, if you do not have it already. You can buy the prime subscription for Rs 999 per year or Rs 329 for three months.