Amazon Prime members can now get their package delivered on the day of their choice

Amazon has announced Amazon Day Delivery for Prime members exclusively which would allow the prime members get their products delivered on the day of their choice. The Prime Members will now get the option of choosing a weekly delivery day for the items they purchase throughout the week. Buyers will now get three options to choose from such as fast delivery, free shipping or Amazon Day Delivery during check out.

Talking about the new feature for Amazon Day feature for Prime Members, Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime & Delivery Experience, Amazon India said, "'Amazon Day Delivery' is another example of how we have worked customer backwards to provide a sustainable, environmentally friendly shipping option to Prime members. With 'Amazon Day Delivery', members in India can plan their deliveries to suit their personal weekly schedule, and rest easy knowing that their orders will arrive safely on the same day each week. This service is an addition to the unlimited fast, free delivery benefits Prime members already enjoy. The Amazon Day Delivery beta saw adoption by over a million Prime members in India, and helped save thousands of boxes in shipping. We hope Prime members nationally love the program and contribute to the "Shipment Zero" vision of making deliveries carbon-neutral".

The Amazon Day Delivery would be particularly useful if you have ordered multiple things on Amazon. All the products can now arrive on the same day if you choose the Amazon Day Delivery during checkout instead of arriving on different days. The buyers can also change their Amazon Day anytime to another day. Customers can then order throughout the week and get their items delivered for free on their chosen day of the week.

But to get all of these, you need to be a Prime subscriber if you aren't already. In the Amazon Prim subscription comes with a monthly fee of Rs 129. You can also buy the yearly package for Rs 999. If you are a Prim subscriber, you get access to free fast delivery, exclusive content Prime Video, Prime Music, 5 percent reward points, prime early access, gaming with Prime and other features. Most prepaid packs these days also come bundled with Prime subscription, so if you are not willing to buy the subscription plan separately. You can pick one of those prepaid plans that come with a free subscription to Amazon Prime.