Amazon starts 2nd round of layoff, fires 9000 employees

Amazon has announced that it is firing another set of 10,000 employees. This is not the first time that the e-commerce giant is sacking employees as it eliminated as many as 18,000 workers in January this year.

"We intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks—mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch. This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term," the company's CEO Andy Jassy said in the email that was sent to employees.

But why is Amazon firing thousands of employees again? Well, the company's CEO has explained that Amazon overhired people in the past few years and now, it will have to sack employees to save costs and use resources carefully because of the economic downturn.

"For several years leading up to this one, most of our businesses added a significant amount of headcount. This made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole. However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount. The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers' lives and Amazon as a whole," he said.