Amazon warns workers about workplace suicides due to workload, email leaked

In a bizarre turn of events, Amazon has given a heads-up to its employees about how the busy season can make them feel "suicidal" via an email. The e-commerce giant went on to warn users to not take out their grudges on colleagues or incite violence in the workplace due to work pressure. Amazon seems to be well aware of the pressure its employees are put through during special sales like Prime Day.

Prime Day sale is hosted every year for Prime members exclusively. It is an extremely stressful period for the people on the ground as well as people working from the Amazon offices because the number of orders increases rapidly. Amazon's one-day delivery offering also keeps the logistics team on their toes. The special sales require the employees to work overtime without taking leaves.

"Peak is a busy time for our entire team as everyone is dedicated to helping customers receive their holiday packages on time. It's easy to feel stressed and overwhelmed. And while most of us never pose a risk to others, some people can act out in a way that causes concern. This could be due to many factors in their lives, not just what they experience at work. Regardless of the cause, workplace violence is never the answer," Amazon's email obtained by Engadget read.

The email was shared by an employee on condition of anonymity. The employee told the publication that Amazon had never sent messages like this during previous seasons. He said that he had been with Amazon for a little over four years but never received an email where Amazon is emphasizing on the mental health of its employees and how it can affect them and the people around them.

Amazon's email to its employees also stressed how the increased workload can drive them towards "suicide". "Remember that your mental health matters. If you experience stress, feelings of depression, anxiety, or thoughts of suicide, please talk with your manager, a human resources business partner, or a mental health professional," the email read. Amazon encouraged workers to seek professional help if they feel suicidal due to the workload.

A former employee of the company had told the publication that people having public breakdowns are a regular occurrence in Amazon. The company spokesperson had refused to acknowledge questions related to the email, but said, "We know it's been a tough year and a half for everyone, and like most large companies, we work to support our teams in many ways. This includes providing resources throughout the year for anyone who may be dealing with stress in their personal lives or at work, and making sure they feel seen and able to ask for help if they need it."