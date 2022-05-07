Amazon will no longer allow users to buy Kindle books on Android

Amazon has made it tougher for users to buy a Kindle book. The e-commerce giant had previously allowed its users to buy Kindle books through the Amazon app on an Android device but that luxury has now been snatched away from the users. This is something the iOS users could not do because Amazon never allowed users to buy Kindle books on the iOS app of Amazon.

So now when you attempt to buy a Kindle book via the Android app of Amazon, you will be redirected to a new screen explaining why the purchase option is not available. Similarly, if you update the app, you will find a similar note. The iOS users can already see a note on why they cannot purchase a Kindle book from the iOS app of Amazon. The development was noticed Ars Technica.

"To remain in compliance with the Google Play Store policies, you will no longer be able to buy new content from the app. You can build a reading list on the app and buy on [the] Amazon website from your browser," this is the message you will get when you try to purchase a Kindle book on Amazon. The e-commerce giant pulled digital book buying support from iOS devices in 2011.

Google has said that it would crack down on apps that fail to comply with its billing guidelines. The search giant had announced that it would start removing apps from the Play Store from June 1 if developers fail to comply with the guidelines set by the company. That is primarily why Amazon ended support for buying audible audiobooks through the Android app on April 1.

How can you purchase Kindle Books on Amazon?

Now that Amazon has ended support for buying Kindle books though its Android app. The only way with which you can purchase Kindle books is through the browser on your computer or laptop.

— Type amazon.com on your laptop's browser.

— On the top left centre, click on the three horizontal line menu right below the Amazon branding.

— Then Select "Kindle E-Readers and eBooks" option

— Click on Kindle Ebooks

— Browse the Kindle Book store and pick the book of your choice

— Click on the Buy Now with 1-Click option

— You should have the desired amount in your Amazon Pay account to purchase the book.