Apple boosts iPhone 13 Pro series production to meet growing demand

Launched in September last year, the iPhone 13 Pro models are reportedly in high demand. The Pro and the Pro Max are said to be selling like hotcakes, and for the same reason, Apple now plans to boost the production of both models.

As per a report coming from DigiTimes, the tech giant will boost the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million units for the second calendar quarter of the year, between April and June.

The Cupertino-based tech company has been facing supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 lockdown in China. The restrictions forced Foxconn and Pegatron plants to temporarily shut down, which is said to have impacted the production lineup.

Following the guidelines issued by the Chinese government, Apple supplier Pegatron suspended its plants in Shanghai and Kunshan, earlier this month. Pegatron manufactures the iPhone 13, the iPhone SE, and some other products, and the lockdown is expected to impact shipments of all these products.

Additionally, Quanta Computer, which makes three-quarters of MacBooks globally, has also shut operations, which analysts believe will "impact delivery more severely". The final impact on the supply chain depends on how long the lockdowns persist.

The key Foxconn plant has also been hit by the COVID-19 restrictions in China. Previously, analysts predicted that shipments of some Apple products would face delays if the lockdown continues for a few more weeks. Cases in the country continue to rise.

Apple recently announced to locally assemble iPhone 13 at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. "We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers," the Cupertino-based said in an official statement.

This doesn't mean that the price of the iPhone 13 in India will drop. It is seldom that Apple fine tunes the global pricing strategy for a local market. Notably, Apple never officially cut prices of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12, even though these models were assembled locally.

