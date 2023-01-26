Apple ends unlimited sick leave policy, says employees with Covid symptoms will get only 5 days off

With a dip in covid cases across the world, the companies are also easing their stringent covid policies. Apple is one of the first companies to roll back some of its Covid policies. The Cupertino-giant will no longer require employees to get tested before entering the office premises. When Covid was at its peak, Apple ramped up testing for employees and also encouraged the employees to get all the vaccine doses. As a perk, the employees experiencing covid symptoms were also granted unlimited sick leaves. However, that has now become a thing of past.

As per the Platformer's Zoe Schiffer, Apple will not ask employees to get tested before coming to office. "Apple is making changes to its Covid-19 policy, and will stop mandating employees covid test before coming into the office. It's also rolling back its special sick leave policy, which previously allowed for unlimited sick leave for workers experiencing covid symptoms," she tweeted.

Schiffer also added that the testing policy rolls out on January 30. "Testing policy rolls out Jan 30, sick leave ends in August. Until then, employees get a maximum of 5 days sick leave, if they test positive for Covid", she added. So starting January 30, Apple employees can walk into the office without getting tested for Covid. However, if they have Covid symptoms, they can take off from work for not more than 5 days as the company has discontinued the unlimited sick leave policy. Previously, employees with covid symptoms could take leave and work from home for an indefinite period of time. However, that will no longer be the case starting January 30.

The 5-day sick leave also comes with an expiry date. As employees will only be able to take 5-day leave till August 2023. Until then, employees will be able to take a maximum of 5 days of sick leave if they test positive for COVID-19.

Apple implemented its hybrid work policy back in September last year. The employees were required to come in on Tuesdays and Thursdays along with a third day, which was decided by their teams as per the work requirement. Now that Covid cases have gone down, Apple may also host in-person events too, the market analysts have predicted.