Apple iMac 24-inch review in five points: The best all-in-one you can buy

Apple launched the new iMac with a 24-inch screen a few months back and did the unthinkable by introducing multiple colour variants to the all-in-one. The company unveiled the new iMac in seven colours, including Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, and Purple. However, the biggest highlight of the all-new iMac was the M1 chip. With the 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime camera, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage, the new iMac looks solid on paper for most users.

The best, however, was the aggressive pricing of the new iMacs that now start at Rs 119,900 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage model. There are a lot of things about the new iMac that we absolutely loved and some that we wish could have been better. You can read our Apple iMac review here, which delves in-depth into the desktop's overall performance. But this is also a long read. So, if you want some key takeaways around the new iMac, it comes with a stunning display, striking design, snappy M1 performance, and an excellent webcam.

Here's a quick recap of the Apple iMac review in five points that will be handy for you if you are short on time.

Point 1: The first thing we loved about the Apple iMac 24-inch is its striking design mixed with a combination of colours that make it look unique in the all-in-one (AIO) crowd. It's a design that will turn heads and is a departure from the dull black and silver colour scheme that other AIO OEMs offer. It comes with a combination of shades of the same colour. For example, we got the Purple review unit, where the front has a lighter shade of purple while the rear has a darker shade. The new iMac weighs less than 5 kilograms, making it easier to move from one place to another. While there's no doubt that we can credit the M1 for the design changes, as the custom chip from Apple integrates SoC, GPU, memory, and other components onto a single chip. The new iMac looks stunning and can blend in any room or office space.

Point 2: The 4.5K Retina display is probably the next big reason why you should choose the new iMac over other AIOs in India. The display offers a stunning 4480x2520 pixels screen resolution at 218PPI pixel density and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The panel is bright, and the texts appear sharp. Apple has also applied an anti-reflective coating that makes it less reflective when watching content on the display with limited light sources. We had a treat using the display for movies, videos, images, or general use during our time with the iMac. The only thing we wished could have made it even better was a touch-enabled display. Nevertheless, the experience in many ways is superior to other AIOs in the market.

Point 3: Specs aside, the new iMac offers a smooth experience during everyday use. Right from multitasking to editing to typing, the iMac is a great combo packed in one package. If you're someone who has the budget and wants to exit the small screen on your laptop during use at home, then the iMac is a great option, and workflow becomes even more seamless if you already own a MacBook. For example, it was a totally worthwhile experience where we left work on the MacBook and picked it up on the iMac. The experience is uniform throughout, as you won't feel that the iMac is underpowered at any point unless you want to edit 4K videos, which isn't a problem, but our recommendation would be to go for the 27-inch iMac. Apart from performance, the iMac also packs an excellent set of speakers that are good enough for a single room, and it also packs fantastic mics that come in handy for video calls or meetings.

Point 4: If there's a list of things that this pandemic made us realise we want to upgrade, then the webcam needs to be among the top options. Thankfully, the iMac packs a 1080p FaceTime HD camera that comes with an M1 image signal processor. As a result, the clarity is the best we have ever seen on a desktop. And, it indeed sets a benchmark for other rivals in the AIO space.

Point 5: The top four points mostly talk about what we loved about the new iMac. But, as with all things, there are a few things that we wish Apple could acknowledge. The first is the option to upgrade RAM, storage, or any other component after purchase that is not available for new iMac users. This means if you bought the 8GB RAM option initially thinking that you won't ever need extra RAM for any tasks, then you won't be able to upgrade ever later. The next thing that Apple needs to improve is its Magic Keyboard. While we agree that integrating the Touch ID into the Magic Keyboard is a great option, it still feels like a cramped keyboard to use. The next thing that the iMac needs to refresh is the Magic Mouse. In our opinion, spending Rs 5,000 on buying the Magic Trackpad is a better decision when purchasing a new iMac.