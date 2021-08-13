Apple iPhone 12 available at up to Rs 12,500 off on Independence Day sale, here is how the deal works

If you are looking to buy an iPhone and are just sad that there are no festive-season sales running right now. Well, you are not alone. With Independence Day right around the corner and then the entire festive season ahead, it makes sense to go shopping. You do not need to worry though. Vijay Sales is running its Apple Days Campaign sale until August 15 and one of the deals from this sale is the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 67,400.

The deal on the iPhone 12 is amazing. See, the original price of the iPhone 12 is Rs 79,900 but there is a discount of over Rs 10,000, so I think this is the best time to grab it. This deal, however lucrative, is not that simple though. I will explain to you what encompasses this deal but before that, let me tell you why buying the iPhone 12 makes sense right now, even though the next generation of iPhone is coming in a few weeks.

The iPhone 12 arrived last year and it is undoubtedly the best iPhone Apple has sold so far. That is because it brings a good mix of hardware along with Apple's seamless operating system. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with an oleophobic coating. It is one of the most premium displays ever on a smartphone. The iPhone 12 uses the Apple A14 Bionic processor, which is one of the fastest for this price. It uses iOS 14.7 right now but it will support at least four more years of software upgrades that Apple would subsequently bring.

In terms of photography, the iPhone 12 is among the best smartphones for this price. There is a 12-megapixel dual camera setup on the back that is capable of recording Dolby Vision videos at 4K. There is PDAF and OIS on the cameras and we found that the photos and videos that the iPhone 12 can shoot are among the best a smartphone can shoot. The iPhone 12 also has an uber-premium design that makes use of high-grade aluminium. On top of that, the iPhone 12 comes in several colours, including the brand-new Purple colour.

Now that I have you convinced, here is how the iPhone 12 deal would work.

The discounted price of the iPhone 12 is Rs 73,400. This means you are getting the iPhone 12 for Rs 6,500 less. Now, to get the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 67,400, you will need to use an HDFC Bank credit card. On using the credit card, you get a discount of Rs 6,000 more. The total discount on the iPhone 12 is Rs 12,500. Make sure you need to have an eligible HDFC Bank credit card for the offer to kick in. You can get the discount on both online and offline stores of Vijay Sales.

Over and above the iPhone 12 deal, you can find more Apple products on offer right now. For example, the iPhone XR is available for as low as Rs 39,199. The AirPods Pro is available for Rs 18,490 with an HDFC Bank discount.