Apple iPhone 14 Pro models could come with 6GB of faster RAM

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in September this year and ahead of the event, a lot has already been revealed about the upcoming devices. Now, a new report claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with faster RAM to offer a better multitasking experience and overall performance.

DigiTimes is claiming that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with faster LPDDR5 RAM. Comparatively, the current iPhones offer LPDDR4X RAM and the non-Pro models in the iPhone 14 series will also feature the same, according to the source. This is not at all surprising considering a lot of leaks and rumors have claimed that the Pro variants in the iPhone 14 series will receive major upgrades and the other two models will get minor improvements.

Apple is expected to launch four smartphones in September this year. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will reportedly be powered by Apple's old A15 Bionic chipset, which is powering the existing iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will likely pack the new A16 Bionic chip.

Similarly, the Pro models are said to come with an enhanced camera setup. They might feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel 2.5x telephoto sensor. The regular and the Max variants are speculated to sport a dual rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front, there could a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

In the design department too, Apple is said to offer modern front design with higher-priced models. The iPhone 14 Pro models will reportedly get the punch-hole display design, whereas the cheaper variants could retain the older notch design that we have seen on the iPhone 13 series. The devices are expected to have a boxy design, similar to previous versions.

The Pro models are said to offer a 120Hz display, while the regular and Max model will reportedly come with a standard 60Hz screen. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could sport a 6.1-inch OLED display that might operate at 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution. The new iPhone 14 Max model and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch screen.

Several reports have suggested that the price of the iPhone 14 series could be much higher than the iPhone 13 series. Currently, the price of the iPhone 13 starts from Rs 79,990. Although, you can get the devices at pretty low prices with bank and exchange available on different platforms.

