Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may get a hefty price hike but entry variants may cost the same as before

It has been less than a month since the year has started and rumours on the next iPhones are already hot. iPhone 14, due to be Apple's flagship phone series for this year, has many speculations floating around it and a new one suggests to us the price at which we can expect to see the new iPhones in 2022.

The leaks, sourced from some USD price tags allegedly belonging to iPhone 14, have been shared by a noted tipster recently. The price tags show the complete list of prices for the four models of iPhones. Interestingly, the four devices do not follow their usual line of naming this year, if the leak is anything to go by.

The big change is the removal of the mini model from the iPhone 14 series. Instead of the iPhone 14 mini, there is a new variant called iPhone 14 Max which may launch with the rest of the series. As the name suggests, the device will likely carry some upgrades over the vanilla iPhone 14 and hence, may also come with a slightly heftier price tag.

In numbers, the leak suggests that the iPhone 14 will mark its debut at a starting price of $799. This is the same price that we saw at the launch of the iPhone 13 series last year, which means Apple is set on keeping its entry-level margin intact. As for the iPhone 14 Max, the leak suggests a price of $899.

The Pro models, however, may be the recipients of a substantial price hike. The tip shared by LeaksApplePro suggests that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be priced at $1,099, while the Pro Max variant will go on sale for $1,199. If we were to convert these prices to Indian Rupee, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max would retail for around Rs 81,000 and Rs 89,000 respectively.

Note that these prices are purely speculative at this point and can change for better or worse by the time the iPhone 14 series actually arrives in India. However, if anyone was to make a guess on the prices of the new iPhones, LeaksApplePro may be quite close with these predictions.

Additionally, the speculation reveals an interesting picture. Apple may price its iPhone 14 Pro models higher than the Pro variants in the iPhone 13 series that launched last year. LeaksApplePro suggests that this may be due to the increase in production costs following the global supply chain shortage.